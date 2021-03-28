Tom Brady Has A Message For Nets Star Kevin Durant

Tom Brady has responded to Kevin Durant’s claim about what it takes to win.

The Brooklyn Nets have been facing criticism for loading up their roster ahead of the postseason. Brooklyn has added Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge in the buyout market. The Nets traded for James Harden earlier this season, adding to their Durant-Kyrie Irving duo.

“So what’s next? I mean, what we gonna get the Ball boy (Lonzo), we gonna get Andre Drummond next. I mean, I know you can’t get Lonzo or Kyle Lowry whatever. But, damn. What’s it gonna be next, if you’re the Brooklyn Nets,” Stephen A. Smith said.

“I mean it’s almost like buying the championship for crying out loud. Blake Griffin comes, LaMarcus Aldridge has now decided to go. We don’t even know if they gonna have Andre Drummond next. I mean, you want a championship, I got all of that. You should be the favorites KD, James Harden, Kyrie. But, damn.”

Durant responded to the critics on Twitter.

“I’ll NEVER be able to do anything that I really want to do on earth, by myself,” Durant tweeted.

Brady, who’s won seven Super Bowls – including one this past season with a loaded Buccaneers team – agreed.

“Absolutely right!” Brady said. “Always about teamwork!!!”

If anyone is an expert on this topic, it’s Brady.