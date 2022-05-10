Fox Sports Releases Statement On Tom Brady Money Rumors

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Tom Brady will make $375 million over 10 years as a lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Brady will begin working for the network once he retires from football, whenever that may be.

Although it is indeed true that's his post-football career path, the financial numbers may not be accurate.

Fox Sports has released a statement refuting the financial numbers being reported.

“What has been reported isn’t an accurate description of the deal and we have not released details beyond what was disclosed on our quarterly earnings call," the company announced, via John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.

The original report about Brady's contract with Fox Sports came from the New York Post:

Fox Sports’ deal to make Tom Brady its lead NFL game analyst after he retires is for 10 years and $375 million, The Post has learned. It is the largest contract in sportscasting history, as it more than doubles both CBS’ Tony Romo and ESPN’s Troy Aikman in average annual salary of $18 million per season.

It sounds like some clarification is needed here.