Tom Brady Names Defensive Back He Dislikes Playing The Most

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"The Match" is about more than watching premier NFL athletes try their luck on the golf course. Wednesday night's tag-team faceoff pitting Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gives viewers a chance to hear the quarterbacks talk shop.

During the TNT event, each star passer revealed the defensive back they dread facing the most.

As relayed by Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino, Brady selected former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Rodgers named former Packers teammate Charles Woodson. Patrick Mahomes chose Rams shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and Allen selected Bills teammate Tre'Davious White, whom he's only had to face in practice.

In 2019, Brady called Reed "my Kryptonite" when seeing the retired Ravens legend in the locker room. Compared to his usual lofty standards of excellence, the seven-time Super Bowl champion struggled mightily when the Hall of Fame safety patrolled the secondary.

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Brady completed 57.1 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 75.5 passer rating in games against Reed. While Brady won four of the seven meetings, Reed got the laugh last when eliminating the Patriots from the 2012 postseason.

Brady isn't the only former Patriots icon to revere Reed. Bill Belichick once got uncharacteristically excited when breaking down film of him deceiving Peyton Manning on a crafty interception.

Reed seems like a strong choice, one that also highlights Brady's stunning longevity. While Reed, now 43, retired after the 2013 season, Brady is returning for his 23rd season.