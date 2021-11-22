Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other.

It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.

Brady went onto an episode of the “Let’s go!” podcast and confirmed how much he loves taking down the Giants.

“The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that because they’ve taken away some really, you know, I’ve always joked with Eli (Manning) but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time,” Brady said. “So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them, I love that.”

Brady also touched on how his least favorite team to beat is the Patriots due to how long he spent with them.

He’ll get another shot at beating the Giants again when his Bucs play them tonight on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.