Tom Brady Names "The Perfect Car" For NFL Players

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about luxury cars.

But when discussing the makeup of NFL parking lots during a recent appearance on the Drive podcast with Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Buccaneers signal caller revealed a more practical route many of his teammates take.

Most of his NFL teammates drive trucks.

"Because they’re bigger. They’re bigger guys, and they’re going to need a lot of room. Because it’s not just the size of the guy, it’s the size of all your stuff too," Brady explained. "You’re 320 pounds, and you’re a size 17 shoe, you know, all your stuff is big. It’s not just you that’s big."

Though Brady isn't nearly as large as his offensive linemen teammates, he still enjoys the extra room that comes with driving a truck.

He said the Ford F-150 Raptor is his "perfect car."

"Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, you know, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she’s got twice as much clothes in there," Brady continued. "And she’s always like, ‘why are you bringing such a big suitcase?’ And I’m like, ‘because my shoes are a size 13. There’s only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I’ve got to get another bag.'

"That's why I've been buying your [F-150] Raptors all these years because you're making, in my view, what I think is an amazing, almost the perfect car."

Though he loves his Raptor, Brady said he also enjoys electric vehicles.

"I love the fact that I have the Raptor and I can drive it, but I also love the fact that I'll have an EV, too. Not having to go to the gas station is just the coolest thing ever," Brady added.