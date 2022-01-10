Tom Brady Names The “Toughest” Team The Bucs Played

The Spun

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced some pretty tough opponents this season.

The Bucs faced the Cowboys, Rams, Saints and Bills, among other teams, over the course of the 2021 regular season.

According to the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, though, one team is the toughest of them all.

Brady called the Buccaneers’ first-round opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, the toughest team they’ve played this season.

“We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. This is the toughest opponent all year. We’re playing a team that’s very talented. Very healthy,” Brady said.

NFL fans probably aren’t buying the Eagles as the “toughest” opponent for the Buccaneers – that would probably be the Cowboys, Saints or Rams – but Philadelphia is certainly very formidable.

The Eagles have gotten better since their Oct. 15 contest against the Bucs, too.

