Tom Brady, Netflix Announce Show: NFL World Reacts

In the latest partnership between Tom Brady and a streaming partner, Netflix is reportedly set to roast the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

According to Variety, Brady will be first to get roasted in a planned series of Netflix comedy specials entitled "Greatest Roasts of All-Time" or "GROAT."

TB12 is said to be the executive producer of not only his roast, but future episodes as well. His is set to be filmed in 2023.

The football world reacted to Tom Brady's newest venture on social media.

"I’ll only watch if [CJ Gardner-Johnson] is allowed to participate," a Saints fan tweeted.

"Nah hire me to roast, I got some words for him," replied one user.

"Wait this is what I’ve been training for my ENTIRE LIFE," commented another football fan. "Lemme at him."

"I love how ever since he left the Patriots, Brady had joined social media, done commercials, and shown how funny he can be," said another. "New England really is where fun goes to die…"

Looking forward to seeing the guest list for this one.