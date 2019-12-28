Tom Brady’s New Story About Peyton Manning Is Going Viral

Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning is one of the NFL’s greatest quarterback rivalries ever, but it’s clear that the two all-time legends share a great respect for each other.

The New England Patriots’ star quarterback told a great story about his relationship with Manning during the NFL 100 All-Time Team special on Friday night.

Brady revealed that one offseason, he and Manning got together to talk football for multiple days.

“Peyton and I obviously had a great friendship over the years and still do. And one story that probably, I don’t think I’ve ever really told. Maybe a few people, but one offseason we got together to talk football for two or three days. Just the two of us. And I took a lot of things from it, you know, and we worked out together.

Peyton had his little scripted workout that, you know, ‘I’ve got to make two throws running right’ and I said ‘what if you want to make three running to the right?’ ‘Well, I don’t know, I just do two.’

The workout was so structured and it was a lot of fun,” Brady said.

Brady and Manning are two of the most-accomplished players in the history of football. The Patriots’ quarterback is still going, of course, trying to win Super Bowl No. 7. Manning ended his career with two championships, one in Indianapolis and one in Denver.