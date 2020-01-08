Tom Brady announced his intentions to keep playing football on Wednesday. But while we now know he won’t be retiring, we don’t know where he’ll be playing when next season rolls around.

Brady has spent his entire career with the New England Patriots, but there are plenty of rumors that he might want to leave the franchise and link up with another team for the remainder of his career. He’s stayed silent so far on the matter.

Sunday night, a day after his team’s loss in the Wild Card round to the Tennessee Titans, a sportsbook released odds on where Brady could play next year – if he leaves the Patriots.

The odds come courtesy of BetOnline.ag. The Cleveland Browns are listed as the odds-on favorite.

According to @theScore, here's the top 10 teams with the best odds to land Tom Brady this offseason (other than NE): 1️⃣ Browns 11/2

2️⃣ Chargers 6/1

3️⃣ Panthers 6/1

4️⃣ Raiders 6/1

5️⃣ Cowboys 7/1

6️⃣ Colts 8/1

7️⃣ Bucs 9/1

8️⃣ Broncos 12/1

9️⃣ Vikings 12/1

🔟 Dolphins 14/1 — Craig R. Cummings (@CraigRCummings) January 6, 2020

Yes, the Browns have Baker Mayfield. But if they wind up hiring Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, it isn’t that far-fetched to see Brady signing with Cleveland.

The Chargers make sense – especially since Brady will likely be transitioning his career soon and could see the benefit of living in California. The Panthers and the Raiders – two teams with potential quarterback situations – are also listed with decent odds.

The Cowboys, Colts, Buccaneers, Broncos, Vikings and Dolphins are the other six teams listed.

It’ll be fascinating to see if Brady leaves New England – and which team subsequently grabs him. We’ll know more in the coming weeks.