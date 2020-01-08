The Spun

Betting Odds Released For Tom Brady’s Next Team, If He Leaves The Patriots

A closeup of New England Patriots QB Tom Brady.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tom Brady announced his intentions to keep playing football on Wednesday. But while we now know he won’t be retiring, we don’t know where he’ll be playing when next season rolls around.

Brady has spent his entire career with the New England Patriots, but there are plenty of rumors that he might want to leave the franchise and link up with another team for the remainder of his career. He’s stayed silent so far on the matter.

Sunday night, a day after his team’s loss in the Wild Card round to the Tennessee Titans, a sportsbook released odds on where Brady could play next year – if he leaves the Patriots.

The odds come courtesy of BetOnline.ag. The Cleveland Browns are listed as the odds-on favorite.

Yes, the Browns have Baker Mayfield. But if they wind up hiring Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, it isn’t that far-fetched to see Brady signing with Cleveland.

The Chargers make sense – especially since Brady will likely be transitioning his career soon and could see the benefit of living in California. The Panthers and the Raiders – two teams with potential quarterback situations – are also listed with decent odds.

The Cowboys, Colts, Buccaneers, Broncos, Vikings and Dolphins are the other six teams listed.

It’ll be fascinating to see if Brady leaves New England – and which team subsequently grabs him. We’ll know more in the coming weeks.


