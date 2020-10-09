Tom Brady Getting Called Out For Poor Sportsmanship After Loss

Back in 2018, when the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, Tom Brady apparently ran off the field before shaking Nick Foles’ hand. It’s customary for quarterbacks to meet on the field following a game, but that didn’t happen between Brady and Foles.

“I think everyone’s making a really big deal out of this and it’s not a big deal at all. I’ve already talked to him before, he’s a guy I’ve always looked up to. You’ve got to admire someone who is probably the greatest ever and still going strong. I mean, even at his age he seems to get better and better. I’ve already had a conversation with him before when we practiced, so if we have one in the future, we’ll have one and it will be cool,” Foles said the handshake snub back in 2018.

Well, it appears to have happened again.

Brady, now with the Buccaneers, lost to Foles, now with the Bears, on Thursday Night Football.

Postgame videos appear to show Brady jogging off the field without shaking Foles’ hand. Foles appeared to be confused with the lack of a handshake.

Brady does not go out to shake Nick Foles’s hand after the Bears win pic.twitter.com/rzeiBDdRYq — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) October 9, 2020

Now, we are in the middle of a pandemic, and Patrick Mahomes was criticized for hugging Stephon Gilmore (who’s since tested positive for COVID-19) after Monday night’s Chiefs-Patriots game.

So, maybe Brady was just playing it safe here. Of course, that isn’t the narrative developing on social media.

nick foles is now 2-0 against tom brady tom brady is now 2-for-2 in refusing to shake foles' hand pic.twitter.com/sGX81MwT1P — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 9, 2020

Brady still won't shake Foles' hand 🤣🤣🤣 — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 9, 2020

Brady, 43, has a couple of things to answer for in his post-game press conference. He also appeared to forget what down it was on the Bucs’ final possession.

Tampa Bay dropped to 3-2 with the loss on Thursday night, while Chicago improved to 4-1.