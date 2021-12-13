Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime.

Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”

CBS lead NFL analyst Tony Romo wasn’t very impressed, though. Romo said that Brady has to try to fool people inside of the pocket because he’s “slow.”

Brady heard this comment during the rewatch and took to social media to call out the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys… @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 13, 2021

Brady did have some wheels on Sunday, rushing for a couple of first downs against the Bills’ defense.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want to see Brady getting physical with runs anymore, though.

“That’s enough of that shit,” Arians told reporters on Sunday night.