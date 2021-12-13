The Spun

Tom Brady Not Happy With What Tony Romo Said Yesterday

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was able to rewatch the broadcast of Sunday’s game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills.

Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, in overtime on Sunday. Brady threw the game-winning, walk-off touchdown pass in overtime.

Earlier in the game, he showed off some of his “speed.”

CBS lead NFL analyst Tony Romo wasn’t very impressed, though. Romo said that Brady has to try to fool people inside of the pocket because he’s “slow.”

Brady heard this comment during the rewatch and took to social media to call out the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Brady did have some wheels on Sunday, rushing for a couple of first downs against the Bills’ defense.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want to see Brady getting physical with runs anymore, though.

“That’s enough of that shit,” Arians told reporters on Sunday night.

