Tom Brady Not Practicing Today: Fans React

After 22 seasons of NFL action, Tom Brady deserves to take some rest days.

On Friday's Day 3 of Buccaneers training camp, the soon-to-be 45 year old is watching from the sidelines — surrendering starting reps to backup QB Blaine Gabbert.

Fellow Buccaneers veterans Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Cameron Brate are also getting rest days today. ESPN NFL insider Jenna Laine confirmed that there are no injuries to worry about.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Brady's rest day.

"What has Tom Brady done to deserve a day off? Oh wait NVM," one fan joked.

"Just retire Tom. Clearly too hard for you these days," another added.

Several fans pointed out that today could've been the first opportunity for Brady to get work in with backup center Robert Hainsey, who's expected to replace injured Pro Bowler Ryan Jensen.

"So he don't want all the valuable reps woth the new center huh?" one said.

Brady will likely be back in action for Day 4 of training camp on Saturday.