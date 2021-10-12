Tom Brady Officially Listed On Bucs Injury Report

With a short turnaround before Thursday night’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has officially been listed on the Buccaneer’s injury report.

The leading passer in NFL history was limited in practice on Monday and for the team’s walkthroughs earlier today.

Brady’s injury designation stems from a ding suffered to his throwing-hand thumb during Week 5’s win over the Miami Dolphins. After sustaining the injury in the second quarter, he then went on to throw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in the same game for the first time in his career.

Clearly not too affected by the thumb injury throughout Sunday’s 45-17 blowout win, it seems as though these limited practices are more about letting 44-year-old QB rest up before Thursday’s game.

Brady showed up to his Tuesday press conference with his thumb heavily wrapped, but he went on to say that he doesn’t “anticipate having a problem” with playing later this week.

“It should be fine for Thursday,” Brady said. “… You deal with different bumps and bruises over the course of the year, it’s just this bump and bruise happens to be on my hand. I’m just trying to be preventative and precautious and be smart.

“It’s less than 48 hours since it happened. It’s not like it had five or six days to do its thing. But again I feel confident I will be able to go out there and do what I need to do.”

Looking to build on what could be the best start of his 22-year NFL career, Brady and the 4-1 Bucs will take on the Eagles in Philly on Thursday night.