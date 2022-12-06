Tom Brady Opens Up About Challenges Following Divorce

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

On Monday night, Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an improbable comeback win over the New Orleans Saints.

It was an emotional victory for the Buccaneers, who struggled for the majority of the game. The victory came just a few hours after Brady admitted to the challenges he's faced since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

"Emotionally, that’s where I think as you get older the challenges really come in, you know — because we can get distracted by other parts of life," Brady said during his weekly podcast. "And not distracted in a bad way but there’s priorities that take over."

Here's more of what he said, via the New York Post:

“So I’ve tried my best over the years to maintain what’s important to me. And been very fortunate to play a sport that I love. And, as I said, why do I play? Because the competition is great. Obviously it’s a great thrill and joy to go out there and play, but you’re just, you’re a part of something that’s way bigger than yourself and there’s something to be said for that.”

He and the Buccaneers couldn't have been more thrilled with the 17-16 win over the Saints when it looked like a loss was all but certain.

Now, at 6-6 on the season, the Buccaneers have a game and a half lead over the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead.