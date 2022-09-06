Tom Brady Opens Up About Family Situation Before 2022 Season

TAMPA, FL - AUG 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) trots off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 25, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady hasn't opened up much on his excused 11-day absence, other than saying he's 45-years-old and "there's a lot of s--- going on."

However, on Monday's episode of TB12's "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady discussed things a bit further with Jim Gray:

You can’t stop your life even though sports is happening. Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well.

Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan and a mother who's underwent bouts with cancer.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ went on to say that he felt like he still had a little left when he decided to unretire. And that he "owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization."

But no matter what's going on, Brady says his focus will be no different in 2022: