Tom Brady Opens Up About Son Playing: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Some NFL players don't want their kids to play football, but Tom Brady isn't one of them.

The legendary quarterback recently spoke about his son Jack playing free safety and quarterback for his high school team and said that he loves watching him play.

"I don't give a s--t how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends," Brady said on his podcast.

NFL fans on social media liked this answer from Brady.

"As a parent, I fully agree. Only things I look for are effort, passion, and compassion. As long as those boxes are checked, I could care less about the outcome," one fan tweeted.

If Brady's son has a good high school career, then he could potentially draw some interest from colleges.

Maybe he'll be a top-rated recruit on 247Sports when it's all said and done.