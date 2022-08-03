Tom Brady Part Of Unfortunate History: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jogs off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has played a role in some of the most incredible achievements we've ever seen on a football field. But, he's also been a part of not so great ones as well.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Sarah Spain that Brady has been involved in all forfeited first-round pick punishments in NFL history: between Spygate, Deflategate and the Dolphins' 2022 tampering.

The NFL world reacted to Brady's unfortunate proximity to scandal over the course of his career.

"Tom Shady," tweeted Robert Weintraub.

"GOAT," replied NBC Sports' Patrick Daugherty.

"I mean, just saying."

"This doesn’t feel like a coincidence," a Dolphins fan replied.

"Teflon Tom," tweeted Peter Bukowski.

The Dolphins were found to have made "impermissible contact" with both Brady and former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The team was docked draft picks and owner Stephen Ross will serve a six-game suspension.