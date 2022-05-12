Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Matchup Announced: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Just hours away from the full 2022 NFL schedule reveal, the league teased a huge Week 4 matchup Tom Brady's Bucs and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs via the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" Thursday.

"Mahomes vs Brady. Week 4. Sunday Night Football," the show tweeted. "LET'S GO!"

The game will take place October 2 as a standalone game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Football fans reacted to the Super Bowl LV rematch shortly after the announcement.

"Fire The Cannons!" commented Tampa Bay's 96.9 "The Game."

"The NFL always wanted this one to be a prime time game," another said. Noting, "Get the most ratings instead of early morning overseas game."

"We're coming for you gramps," a Mahomes fan tweeted at Tom Brady.

"I’m starting to think the Bengals could open the season on SNF," remarked Kelsey Conway. "I thought this game would be it for sure."

"This is what Patrick did to the Bucs the last time he faced them with at least one healthy starting offensive linemen," said a podcast host.

"****snark voice**** Brady and Mahomes will never be on the field, versus each other, at the same time," tweeted Greg Vorse.

The rest of the NFL schedule is set to be revealed Thursday night at 8 PM ET.