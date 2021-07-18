Patriots Fans React To Player’s Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is set to make his return to New England this season. The Buccaneers will travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots in a Sunday Night Football game in Week 4. It will be one of the most-anticipated regular season games in recent NFL history.

One New England Patriots player will not be welcoming Brady back with open arms, though.

Patriots defensive lineman Byron Cowart had a blunt message for Brady this week.

“We ain’t welcoming him, we just got to play him. There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him or nothing like that,” Cowart said on the Patriots Way of Life podcast. “They might clap for him, but there’s not going to be no— bro, this is our opponent. Bro, what? We like to win.”

That’s not a ridiculous mindset to have, but after winning six Super Bowls for the organization, a pregame ceremony of some kind might be acceptable.

Many Patriots fans have taken to social media to react to Cowart’s statement.

"There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him." Patriots DT Byron Cowart had quite the take about Tom Brady's return to Foxboro in Week 4…https://t.co/6UB3sSM43d — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) July 15, 2021

“I don’t know who he is, but I hope he’s right. No disrespect to Brady, but he can have a ceremony when his numbers retired or if he wants to come back for one day to retire a Patriot or something. Dudes QB of the opposing team. I hope he’s boo’d relentlessly,” one fan wrote.

“Should be the mindset of every player on the team at game time. Celebrate him when he retires. Right now, he’s an opponent on the ‘Team to Beat,’ being the defending Champions. Hope the Pats crush the Bucs,” one fan added.

Other fans, meanwhile, feel differently.

“You may not be welcoming him but your fans sure will be. Over here acting like you’re some big piece of the Patriots success over the years,” one fan wrote. Good luck playing against the GOAT, you’ll need it.”

How do you think Patriots fans should handle Brady’s return to New England?