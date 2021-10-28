Tom Brady Had The Perfect Response To Mike Evans’ Admission

With three touchdowns in last week’s blowout victory over the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans’ day was nearly perfect. But he did make one mistake that had nothing to do with his play on the field.

After reeling in Tom Brady’s 600th career regular-season touchdown pass, the star wideout accidentally gave the ball to a fan behind the endzone.

The historic memento was later retrieved from the fan (in exchange for a bounty of rewards), but Evans is still catching heat from his teammates for the humorous blunder.

During an appearance with SiriusXM Radio on Thursday, Evans explained that he had no idea the significance of the ball before he gave it away.

“I accidentally gave it away,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Brady clapped back with a hilarious response to this explanation.

“Well, I might accidentally not throw you another touchdown pass all season,” he joked.

Tom Brady had jokes for Mike Evans 😂 pic.twitter.com/d0o8GMKVMT — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2021

With the way the season is going so far, it’s looking like Evans will catch plenty more touchdown balls from Brady. Through seven weeks, Evans is the team’s second leading receiver in yards (496) and first in touchdown receptions (7).

Brady and Evans will look to continue this solid connection in a Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.