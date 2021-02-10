Tom Brady’s Tweet About His Parade State Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took to the water to celebrate their Super Bowl LV victory with a socially distanced championship parade.

Clearly everyone was having a good time, but no one more than Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady. When the boat tour around the Hillsborough River came to an end, Brady hilariously needed some assistance walking back on dry land. Video of the stumbling quarterback went viral on Twitter.

About an hour later, Brady responded to the clip with an equally funny response.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” he jokingly wrote above the tweet.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

While there was no doubt some alcohol flowing during the parade, both the video and response from Brady were likely just comedic bits put on in good fun. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen just moments later walking around and celebrating with no issue.

If anyone deserves to be celebrating it’s Tom Brady. In his 21st NFL season and 10th Super Bowl appearance, the all-time great QB threw 21/29 for 201 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-9 blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While he already has six other Lombardi’s in his trophy case, this one certainly holds a special place in his heart. In his first year without Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, Brady has proven he can get it done wherever he goes.

Though the boat parade has come to an end, Brady and the Bucs will likely extend this celebration as long as they can.