Tom Brady Plans To Emulate 1 Longtime Broadcaster

When the time comes for Tom Brady to permanently retire from the NFL, he'll become the lead football analyst for Fox Sports.

During the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady opened up about his future as a broadcaster.

Brady acknowledged that he usually focuses on negative plays when he watches football. That makes sense considering he's a perfectionist.

Additionally, Brady said that he has some similarities to former golf analyst Johnny Miller. He explained why on the "Let's Go!" podcast.

“Naturally, because I think I have a high level of — when you play with Randy Moss, when you play with Wes Welker, when you play with [Rob] Gronkowski and [Julian] Edelman and Mike Evans, you see greatness,” Brady said, via Awful Announcing. “And there’s a standard for perfection that I want to see the game played at. Because I value the sport, I value the coordination of this incredible chess match that’s happening, the play within every play.

“And I just feel like there’s probably more Johnny Miller in me, where when I used to watch him on golf telecasts, it was just scathing sometimes. ‘What, that guy choked under pressure?’ or whatever. That’s essentially how I end up seeing the game a lot now. Not that I want to be negative, but I do want to point out — and Belichick taught this to me a lot — it’s hard to win a game in the NFL, there’s more games lost in the NFL than they’re won. If you don’t screw it up, you’ve got a great chance to win. Because most people do just mess it up.”

Brady has always been an animated individual on the football field. It'd be a huge surprise if he's not critical of others while in the broadcast booth.

Per multiple reports, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports. If anyone is going to live up to that contract, it would be him.