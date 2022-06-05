Tom Brady Praises Bill Belichick: NFL World Reacts

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have downplayed any talk of friction between them following the quarterback's departure for Tampa Bay two years ago.

Earlier this week, Brady made his feelings on Belichick very clear.

“I love football and I care a lot about football, too. I’m always going to be involved in it one way or the other,” Brady said in an inerview that aired after “The Match” golf event. “I was thinking about the opportunity to travel around and see these guys on different Friday afternoons and watching them practice and saying, ‘Hey, here’s a couple of things that worked for me.’

“[Talking to] different coaches. I was around the most amazing coach, in Coach Belichick, the most amazing coaches over a period of time. I played with Hall of Famers, Randy Moss to Ty Law to Richard Seymour. I feel like I have a lot of knowledge.”

Patriots fans understandably miss the Brady-Belichick relationship.

Belichick hasn't been able to smile too much since Brady left the Patriots following the 2019 season.

Brady and Belichick are clearly two of the greatest football minds of all-time.

Brady and Belichick faced off last season, with the Bucs topping the Patriots in a regular season matchup.

Will we get a Bucs vs. Patriots Super Bowl before they retire?