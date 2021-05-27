Tom Brady Reacts To Adam Vinatieri’s Retirement Decision

Adam Vinatieri, 48, officially announced his NFL retirement decision on Wednesday.

Through 24 long years in the league, the future Hall of Fame kicker has impacted plenty of careers — including that of one Tom Brady.

The two were New England teammates for six seasons from 2000-06. Vinatieri helped kick start the Patriots’ dynasty, serving a crucial role in the team’s first three Super Bowl victories in the Brady era.

Amidst a sea of congratulatory messages for the beloved kicker, Brady shared a heartfelt post for his former teammate.

“Congrats @Vinatieri on an incredible career,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “When you look up clutch in the dictionary it should have your picture. An incredible teammate with an incredible work ethic. Honored to have played with the GOAT.”

You’d be hard pressed to find a kicking resume more impressive than Vinatieri’s.

During those six years as teammates with Brady back in the early 2000s, the star kicker was an integral piece to the Pats’ championship puzzle. Through New England’s Super Bowl-winning seasons in 2002 and 2004, Vinatieri earned two of his three All-Pro selections — leading the league in field goal percentage both years (90.0, 93.9).

Vinatieri’s legendary “Snow Bowl” kick will go down as one of the greatest kicks in NFL history — setting one of sports’ most dominant dynasties in motion with a 45-yard game-winning field goal in the 2001-02 divisional playoff matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

After his illustrious 10-year career with the Pats came to a close with yet another Super Bowl victory in 2005, the legendary kicker went on to serve an equally impressive 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Vinatieri will retire as a four-time world champion, a three-time All Pro and the leading scorer in NFL history.