Tom Brady Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins’ Ridiculous TD Catch

Tom Brady joins the long list of NFL players to react to the insane game winning touchdown catch by DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday night.

With the clock winding down, Cardinals rookie QB Kyler Murray escaped pressure and launched a bomb to the end zone in the direction of his star wide receiver. Hopkins high-pointed the ball in triple coverage, making the grab and putting Arizona up two on the Bills with zero seconds left on the clock.

The photo of Hopkins snagging the ball over a slew of Buffalo defenders has gone viral. The former Texans wideout took to Twitter this afternoon to offer up a special challenge involving the famous picture.

“Best meme gets a signed jersey,” Hopkins wrote above the photo.

Best meme gets a signed jersey. pic.twitter.com/L02Aluqzuo — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) November 17, 2020

Tom Brady was quick to respond to the tweet with a Gif of a goat, insinuating Hopkins is one of the greatest receivers of all time.

This is incredibly high praise from Brady, especially considering he’s played alongside another wide receiver “GOAT” candidate in Randy Moss. It’s clear the future Hall of Famer has a great deal of respect for Hopkins.

With the game-winning touchdown catch on Sunday, Hopkins logs his fourth touchdown of the season. The eight-year pro has more than double the receiving yards of the Cardinals’ next highest receiver this season, collecting 861 yards on 67 receptions through his first nine games.

Apparently the respect between the prolific receiver and Brady is mutual. Soon after the Bucs QB submitted his meme entry, Hopkins announced him the winner of the competition.

“…and @TomBrady wins, again,” Hopkins wrote, following the message with the goat emoji.

Brady clearly doesn’t need anything more cluttering up his stacked trophy room, but a signed Hopkins jersey will be a fine addition.