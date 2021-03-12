The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Signing New Deal With Buccaneers

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LVTAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ fanbase is no doubt ecstatic to lock in their Super Bowl MVP quarterback with a contract extension. On the other side of the deal, Tom Brady seems equally as excited.

Just hours after the original reports hit the public, Brady took to Twitter to shared his reaction to the new contract.

Wearing a sweatshirt with the No. 7, representing his seven career Super Bowl victories, the all-time great QB posed for the camera as he penned his second deal with the Bucs.

“In pursuit of 8…LFG @Buccaneers we’re keeping the band together,” Brady wrote above the photo.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Tom Brady’s extension is technically good for four years. But, in an effort to relieve cap space issues, the final three years of the deal are voidable. Brady’s original contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a two-year, $50 million deal through 2021. Ultimately, this second contract secures the superstar quarterback for one more season through 2022.

While the details of Brady’s compensation have not yet been released, the contract’s void stipulations saved $19 million against the cap for the Buccaneers, per Schefter.

At 43 years old, Brady brought his new franchise a Super Bowl title in his first year with the team. With plenty of gas clearly left in the tank, it would come as no surprise if the veteran QB played well past his one-year extension.


