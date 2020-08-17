Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians Saying He Gets Cussed Out

Tom Brady has six Super Bowls and an NFL career that everyone envies, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback isn’t expecting any special treatment from his new head coach.

Bruce Arians spoke about his treatment of Brady earlier this week. He was brutally honest.

“He gets cussed out like everybody else,” Arians joked.

Bruce Arians isn't taking it easy on Tom 😅 pic.twitter.com/PaWWECAClm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2020

Brady, 43, is certainly OK with it. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback played for Bill Belichick, after all.

“I’m used to it!” Brady responded.

While Brady might not get special treatment, Arians admitted that he doesn’t really have to worry about his new quarterback.

“Yeah he’s probably the least of my worries right now,” Arians said Thursday, per ESPN. “He’s where he needs to be. We need to get more live reps. Blocking, tackling — this game’s a blocking and tackling game. Fourteen days to block and tackle. Is that enough? And I hate tackling ourselves. We don’t want to road-block ourselves, but we’ve gotta get ready to play a game. I think that’s the biggest disadvantage — not being in pads and not playing fast.”

Tampa Bay and New Orleans are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Sept. 13. The game will be on FOX.