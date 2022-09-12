Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs' First Win Of The Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Bucs got the opening week win on Sunday night, but Tom Brady knows there's still plenty of work to be done.

Tampa's defense looked terrific, as did Leonard Fournette in the run game. And while the seven-time Super Bowl champ says that “will win you a lot of games” the offense needs to provide more.

“I think the defense played awesome,” Brady said, via The Athletic.

"Offensively, I think we can do a lot better than that tonight. We’re going to have to. We’re going to have to score in the red area. We’re going to have to stay healthy. We’re going to have to get back to work and find a little bit of regular-season flow and just put these days together and see if we can make some improvements.”

The Bucs have a week to get ready for next Sunday's showdown with the division rival Saints who've had the team's number since Brady's arrival.