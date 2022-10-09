Tom Brady Reacts To Controversial Roughing The Passer Call

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

A terrible roughing the passer call was made during the Falcons-Buccaneers game on Sunday afternoon.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was rushing Tom Brady when he got hold of him and sacked him. It looked to be a regular sack before referee Jerome Boger threw a flag for no reason.

Here's a replay of the sack:

This was a terrible call and it ended up affecting the outcome of the game as the Bucs won, 21-15.

After the game, Brady was asked about the roughing call and didn't have much to say about it.

“I don’t throw the flags," Brady said.

Obviously, he will take that kind of call any day of the week, especially when he's involved in a close game.

Had that call not been made, the Falcons would've had a chance to win the game.

Brady's Bucs are now 3-2 heading into next Sunday's showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the other hand, the Falcons are 2-3 heading into a Week 6 contest against the San Francisco 49ers.