Tom Brady Reacts To Michigan’s Win Against Ohio State

It had been roughly a decade since Michigan beat Ohio State in The Game.

Michigan topped Ohio State, 42-27, at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines were the better team from the jump, dominating the Buckeyes in the trenches. It was Jim Harbaugh’s first win over Ohio State as head coach and the program’s first win against the Buckeyes since 2011.

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady is a happy man.

“Let’s go, baby! Let’s go blue!” Brady screamed on his Instagram Story. “Wooooo! Let’s go! Where you at? Go blue! Let’s go, baby!”

Michigan improved to 11-1 on the season with the win over Ohio State. The Wolverines are heading to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is likely Rose Bowl-bound, barring something shocking happening with the College Football Playoff race next week.

Kickoff between the Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on FOX.