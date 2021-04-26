Tom Brady Reacts To Saturday’s Epic UFC 261 Knockout

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was among those on hand for UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night. There were several notable figures at the event, which took place in front of a soldout crowd.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, was sitting near the octagon with a couple of his Buccaneers teammates.

The NFL stars were treated to quite a night of fighting in Jacksonville. There were several notable matches and a devastating injury, among other events.

The best was saved for last, though.

Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal in ridiculously impressive fashion late on Saturday night. With the win, Usman improved to 19-1-0 in his career, while Masvidal dropped to 35-15-0.

Brady’s reaction to the knockout went viral on social media.

Brady has seen quite a bit over the course of his 20-plus year NFL career, so you know something is impressive when he reacts like that.

UFC president Dana White was a very happy man following the exciting night.

“I don’t think it gets any better than tonight,” White told reporters.