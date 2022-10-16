Tom Brady Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Loss To Steelers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers had one heck of an upset win on Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They were down to a secondary that consisted of mostly practice squad players and were down star pass rusher T.J. Watt, but it didn't matter. They were able to grind out a 20-18 win against the Bucs, who look really vulnerable this season.

After the loss, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media and he wasn't happy.

“We didn’t earn it,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. "Didn’t earn the win, so it’s a game of earning it and it’s a game of playing well and performing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of, and we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

Brady looked off for the entire game against the Steelers. He ended up finishing with only 243 yards and one touchdown, plus had his third-lowest passer rating of all-time against the Steelers.

The Bucs have a lot of questions to answer heading into next Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.