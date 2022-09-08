Tom Brady Reacts To The Questions About His Marriage

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

It's long been speculated that Tom Brady's decision to quickly come out of retirement this offseason didn't sit well with his wife, Gisele.

More recently, there have been rumors that Brady's extended absence from Buccaneers training camp wasn't just for a vacation, but to help save his marriage too. Naturally, Brady has been asked repeatedly about that.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Brady finally broke his silence. He dismissed the questions about the recent attention to his personal life, stating that he's used to it.

"It's been like that for a long time," Brady said, per FOX NFL insider Sara Walsh.

Tom Brady may be used to it, but the wider football world isn't quite ready for it. It was Brady who retired before coming out of retirement so fast that it would make Brett Favre's head spin.

Brady has also made it clear throughout his career that Gisele plays no insignificant role in major life decisions - playing in the NFL into his mid-40s is definitely one of those.

But we can't see what's going on between Brady and Gisele behind the scenes and it's probably not appropriate to continuously bother the man about it.

That said, if Brady doesn't look like himself on the football field, the questions are just going to keep coming up regardless.

Will Tom Brady's marriage affect his season?