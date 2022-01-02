The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Happened With Antonio Brown

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was asked postgame about what happened with wide receiver Antonio Brown during Sunday’s win in New York.

Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, per Bruce Arians, stormed off the field after getting benched.

The former All-Pro wide receiver, who came to Tampa Bay mostly due to Brady, ripped off his jersey and his pads. Running shirtless, he left the field and went into the locker room.

Brady was asked about Brown following the game.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation. … We all love him and care about him deeply,” Brady said of Brown.

He added: “I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.”

The Bucs improved to 12-4 on the season with the win on Sunday.

