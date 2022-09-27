Tom Brady Reportedly Called NFL Head Coach To Troll Him

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley to their practice squad roster last week. The veteran wide receiver was elevated to the active roster for his season debut against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

According to recent reports from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Bucs weren't the only team interested in acquiring Beasley. The Giants, Panthers and Commanders also threw their hats in the ring.

The Giants reportedly made the strongest push for Beasley. Now-New York head coach Brian Daboll coached the veteran wideout for three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reportedly called Daboll to poke fun at him for "not closing the deal," per Florio. Daboll was an offensive assistant for the New England Patriots from 2013-16.

In his 2022 season debut, Beasley reeled in three catches for 12 yards. Under Daboll in 2020 and 2021, he notched career-high catch numbers (82 each year).

It's unclear what Beasley's role in the Tampa Bay offense will be once the team's wide receiver corps returns to full health.

Daboll's Giants now need Beasley more than ever as Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL during last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.