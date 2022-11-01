Tom Brady Reportedly Made 'Last Ditch' Effort To Save Marriage

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Nobody ever goes into a marriage thinking they'll end up divorced.

And according to a recent report from People.com, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady tried his best "to make things work" with wife Gisele Bündchen before the couple's official split after 13 years together.

Per a source with People, Brady was “really trying to fix” his relationship with the Brazilian supermodel but it was “too little, too late.” Adding, “She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t."

In an official statement on their separation, Brady said the couple's divorce won't get in the way of co-parenting their two kids as best they can:

We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

Bündchen echoed those sentiments. Saying, "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. ... We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”