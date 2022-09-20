Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints.

After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip.

According to a report from People, he traveled up to New York to watch his son, Jack, play in a football game. Brady co-parents Jack with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Here's more from People:

A source tells PEOPLE that Brady, 45, visited New York City and "cheered on Jack" as the 15-year-old's team was winning on Monday afternoon. "He and a friend kept to themselves," the source says. "His other kids weren't with him this time. he seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack."

Brady's relationship with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, has been in the headlines recently. People said the marital issue stems from Brady's decision to come out of retirement.

"There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," one source told People, adding that Brady "knows that this is his last season" in the league "if he wants to stay married."

Will Brady play again in 2023?