Look: Tom Brady Responds To Bill Belichick’s Message

Tom Brady on the bench before a game against Houston.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots waits near the bench during the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Tom Brady responded Wednesday night to the message from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick regarding his retirement.

Belichick, who coached Brady in New England for 20 years, called the quarterback the greatest player in NFL history.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years,” Belichick said.

Brady responded to Belichick’s message on Instagram, calling his former coach the greatest in NFL history.

“Thank you Coach Belichick I appreciate being coached by the Greatest Coach in NFL History,” he wrote.

There’s been speculation that Brady could sign a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots organization, though that has yet to be confirmed.

