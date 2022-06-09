Tom Brady Responds To Dolphins Rumors: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Buccaneers during an NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams on September 26, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

On Thursday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke with reporters about a series of topics.

During the media appearance, he was asked about the rumors connecting him to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

"I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people - as I've had for the past three or four years in my career - about different opportunities when I'm done playing football," Brady said. "I've made a decision of what I'll like to do. I'll get to be in the game of football."

"The most important thing is where I'm at now and what I hope to do for this team," he added. "That's been my commitment, to this team and this organization."

Fans immediately noticed that Brady didn't exactly deny the Dolphins rumors.

"Tom Brady was asked point blank if he had any involvement with the Dolphins during the offseason…and it wasn’t a no. It was not a yes, but it most certainly wasn’t a no," one person pointed out.

"Tom Brady didn’t deny having conversations with any team in last 3-4 years when asked about rumors linking him with the Dolphins," another fan noted.

Perhaps when Brady does finally hang up his cleats, he'll become a part owner of the Dolphins franchise.

We'll just have to wait and see.