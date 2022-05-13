Tom Brady Responds To Shaq's Recent Comments: Fans React
Make it happen, TNT. After Shaq's story about how handsome Tom Brady is went viral, the 44-year-old QB had one question:
"Can I come on for a segment please?"
Brady's response got a ton of reaction from fans on social media.
"This is why the [NBA on TNT] is the BEST SPORTS SHOW ON TV!" tweeted Dan Sileo.
"I wouldn’t be able to say a word either sitting across from TB12!" said a Buccaneers fan.
"Brady trying to get on the show."
"Chuck when Brady comes on the show," replied another viewer.
"Shaq and Barkley are a gift that keeps on giving," another viewer tweeted. "A fresh breath of air from the usual 'same old.'"
"[NBA on TNT] make this happen!" said Josh Sanders.
The sports world needs this one.