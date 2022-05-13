Tom Brady Responds To Shaq's Recent Comments: Fans React

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 27: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field At Mile High on September 27, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Make it happen, TNT. After Shaq's story about how handsome Tom Brady is went viral, the 44-year-old QB had one question:

"Can I come on for a segment please?"

Brady's response got a ton of reaction from fans on social media.

"This is why the [NBA on TNT] is the BEST SPORTS SHOW ON TV!" tweeted Dan Sileo.

"I wouldn’t be able to say a word either sitting across from TB12!" said a Buccaneers fan.

"Brady trying to get on the show."

"Chuck when Brady comes on the show," replied another viewer.

"Shaq and Barkley are a gift that keeps on giving," another viewer tweeted. "A fresh breath of air from the usual 'same old.'"



"[NBA on TNT] make this happen!" said Josh Sanders.

The sports world needs this one.