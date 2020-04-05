Tom Brady Responds To A Viral Story About His Age

Tom Brady will be 43 when the 2020 NFL season kicks off. For a starting quarterback, that’s pretty old.
The Tampa Bay Times recently had some fun with Brady’s age. The quarterback’s new hometown newspaper published a story with the following headline:
“42 and forever: Did you know Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is older than …
… His boss at the Bucs, 10 NFL head coaches, seven Hall of Famers, Rays manager Kevin Cash and Mr. Worldwide?”
Brady has been made aware of the story, too. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reacted to it on Instagram.
He’s a good sport, at least.
Brady signed a two-year deal in Tampa Bay worth roughly $50 million, which would take him through his age 44 season.
The legendary NFL quarterback has reportedly stated that he wants to play until he’s 45.