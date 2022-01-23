NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Tom Brady News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still going strong at age 44, but it’s reportedly not a given that he will return in 2022.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Saturday that he would be shocked if Brady isn’t back for another season. However, that is reportedly up in the air.

“The way he was at practice (Friday), I would be shocked if he didn’t (play next year),” Arians said, per the Tampa Bay Times. “You know they have that Friday quarterback challenge, and he came flying out of the locker room, sprinting two or three fields away and couldn’t wait to get into the challenge. He was like a little kid. I would be shocked.”

However, both ESPN and the NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that Brady’s future is very much undecided.

“Tom Brady remains non-committal to playing beyond this season and although he could decide to play again, it is currently not given,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted.

Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off a Super Bowl win last season. They’re set to play for a spot in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

The legendary NFL quarterback reportedly plans to take a month or longer following the season to figure out his plans.

Sources with the Bucs and close to Brady all recognize the star quarterback remains noncommittal to playing beyond this season. Although Brady could decide to play again — he has talked about playing until he was 45, and even beyond — it is currently far from a given, sources told ESPN. Brady’s departure is a topic that quietly has come up within the Tampa Bay organization for weeks now, and there has been internal uncertainty about what the future holds for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and all-time NFL passing leader. Brady, 44, plans to take time after the season ends — a month or longer — to assess how he feels physically and mentally while also gauging his family’s desires, sources told ESPN.

It will be an interesting offseason, that’s for sure.

Brady has previously said that he will retire when he’s no longer capable of leading a team to greatness.

“I said a long time ago when I suck I’ll retire but what I really meant was when I’m not capable of leading the team to victory then someone else will have to do the job,” he told reporters earlier this month.

Perhaps that will come sooner than we expected.