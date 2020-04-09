The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He’s Still Playing At Age 42

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field.

Tom Brady has been playing in the NFL for 20 seasons. He’s won six Super Bowls. He’ll be 43 years old by the time the 2020 season starts.

Almost every other quarterback in Brady’s situation would have retired by now, but the legendary QB is choosing to push on.

And not only is Brady just pushing on, but he’s doing so on a new team. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay in free agency.

Brady appeared on The Howard Stern Show today and discussed his interest in continuing to play.

“You don’t tell a musician to stop singing at age 42. You don’t tell a great painter to stop painting at 42,” he told Stern.

That’s a fair point by Brady, but painters and musicians probably age a little more gracefully than professional football players.

Still, no football player has aged better than Brady. You can’t blame him for wanting to keep playing.

