Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March.

The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits.

He was asked by a media member during his press conference on Wednesday about what his main reason was for coming back and he said it was because of his teammates.

"I just enjoy playing with the guys that I play with," Brady said.

Brady definitely seems to be enjoying himself since the Bucs have won three of their first four games to open the 2022 season. He's also already thrown for 1,058 yards and six touchdowns.

The end of last season potentially played a role in Brady's return, too. The 2021-22 season ended with the Bucs losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Brady will be looking to win his eighth Super Bowl this season and potentially ride off into the sunset along with it.