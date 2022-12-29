Tom Brady Reveals 'Furthest' Thing From His Mind Right Now

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

On Thursday, Tom Brady reached a wild NFL milestone.

With 8,292 days passed since he was drafted by the Patriots in 2000, Brady has now spent more than half of his life in the NFL.

“Wow, that’s crazy,” Brady said. “That’s crazy. That’s crazy — there’s stats and data everywhere. It’s a data-driven world, but that’s crazy. That’s hard for me to imagine. I’ve loved it. I’ve certainly loved my opportunity to play. It’s been a lot of memories and relationships, and I’ve certainly had my fair share of those.”

Brady, 45, just can't seem to let the game go. After a brief retirement this past offseason, he elected to return for another season with the Buccaneers.

It appears Brady isn't ready to call it quits anytime soon. He says retirement is the "furthest thing" from his mind.

“Honestly, it’s the furthest thing from my mind,” Brady added. “I’m just going to go out there and try to play a great game this week. Our biggest games are ahead of us. We’ve got to do a good job and I’ve got to play quarterback, I’ve got to prepare well and that’s what I’m thinking about.”

Brady will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season.