Tom Brady Reveals His All-Time Favorite Dessert Choice

There’s a good chance that Tom Brady just made some new fans by revealing his favorite dessert.

Brady spoke on his podcast about his favorite dessert and confirmed that it’s key lime pie.

“You know I love key lime pies. That’s my dessert of choice. They will definitely be a few more of those,” Brady said.

This is a pretty respectable choice. Some other athletes would just go basic and say a flavor of cake, but Brady went all-in on the pie.

All Brady needs to do now is post a photo or video of him making key lime pie. Heck, maybe he could even do a contest where he sends a few lucky followers his own recipe.

It also seems like based on this comment that Brady couldn’t eat much of this dessert when he was playing.

Now that he’s retired, he can have it whenever he wants.