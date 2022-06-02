Tom Brady Reveals His True Percentages On Retirement Decision

Tom Brady's decision to return to the gridiron for a 23rd season was a tough one.

After originally calling it quits and retiring after this past season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the soon-to-be 45 year old decided to amend his decision and return for at least one more season.

Following "The Match" on Wednesday night, Brady revealed just how close he was to staying retired this offseason.

"You know at this stage, it’s like 55 percent yes and 45 percent no,” he said, per Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud.

“That’s just the reality. It’s not that I’m not 100-percent committed, it’s just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it’s like ‘Ugh. All right, here we go,’" he added. "It’s like running a marathon. You can’t decide two weeks before the marathon, ‘Hey, I’m going to start running.’ We got right to free agency and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization and it all worked out.”

After this coming season with Tampa Bay, Brady will become an unrestricted free agent. Then, he'll once again have to ponder this difficult decision.

This offseason has brought some new factors into consideration. Last month, Fox Sports reportedly signed Brady on a record-setting broadcasting deal that will pay him $375 million through 10 years upon the completion of his playing career.