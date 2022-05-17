Tom Brady Reveals How He Handles Criticism: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady doesn't care about how the media talks about him or his team when he loses a game.

Brady touched on what he does to handle that criticism in a recent video. It's quite clever.

“I just look at the TV and I go ‘F-ck you guys, f-ck you," Brady said. “You block out the noise because none of it matters. What we do is get back to what we did all year. It's still not perfect but football is not a game of perfect and we always expect to be at our best."

When Brady is using the expletives, he's giving the television the double bird.

There have to be other players that do what Brady does if they see themselves being talked about by the talking heads.

It didn't take long for the NFL world to react to this video.

Despite that, Brady will be entering his 23rd season in the NFL, the third of which will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He's also looking to win his eighth Super Bowl.