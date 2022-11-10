Tom Brady Reveals How He's Been 'Recruiting' Rob Gronkowski

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady clearly misses his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski - off the field if not on the field. As it turns out, he's been trying to bring the former All-Pro tight end back into the fold.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Germany this week for their Sunday game against the Seattle Seahawks. During his Let's Go! podcast this past week, Brady jokingly revealed that he's been using Germany's fondness for beer to lure Gronkowski back to the team - just for this one game.

“I’ve heard the only thing you’re allowed to drink on the sideline at these German games is beer," Brady said, via BucsGameday. "I actually tried to recruit Gronk back just for this game in particular. Hopefully, he goes for it."

Brady was obviously joking, but you never know when Rob Gronkowski is concerned. The opportunity to play football in Germany is probably pretty tempting if only to see what kinds of beer-themed celebrations he might be able to get away with.

Rob Gronkowski retired - seemingly for good this time - following the 2021 NFL season, which saw him miss five games due to an accumulation of injuries.

Not everyone can defy Father Time and play into their mid-40s like Tom Brady has. Gronkowski has struggled to do so into his mid-30s.

As amazing as it would be to see Gronkowski down a giant mug of beer after scoring a touchdown, it's just not happening.

We can still enjoy what could have been though.