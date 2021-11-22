Tom Brady Reveals How Randy Moss Expressed Interest

Tom Brady’s new documentary series is out and one of the episodes includes how Randy Moss signed with the Patriots.

Many around the NFL have always said it was head coach Bill Belichick who sought Moss out but according to Brady, it was the other way around.

Per NESN.com, Moss had dreams of catching passes from Brady while he was with the Raiders and even flew to Minnesota to meet with Brady before a Patriots-Vikings matchup.

That’s when the magic happened, according to Brady.

“He said, ‘Bro, I wanna play with you,’” Brady recalls in Episode 4 of his new documentary series, per NBC Sports’ Peter King.

After that 2006 season, Moss signed with the Patriots and had three straight seasons of 1,000 or more yards. His 2007 season was the best of the three as he finished with 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns. The 23 touchdowns were a career-high.

For his time there overall, Moss finished with 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns on 259 receptions. The only thing Moss couldn’t win with New England was a Super Bowl.

He got to Super Bowl XLII in 2008 when the team was undefeated going in, but then lost to Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

Despite that, Moss was electric with the Patriots and got inducted into the hall of fame in the first year that he was eligible (2018).